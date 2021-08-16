700 Sri Lankan students appear in test for study in Pakistan

Islamabad : Over 700 Sri Lankan students from across Sri Lanka are appearing in the written tests being held for scholarships to study in Pakistan's universities at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The scholarships are part of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, which is aimed to further strengthen the ties between the two countries and bring people of both the nations more closer to each other.

The tests are being conducted by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission Colombo and University Grants Commission (UGC) of Sri Lanka in three cities including Colombo, Kandy and Batticaloa.

The selected students will pursue their BS, MS or PhD studies in public sector universities of Pakistan. Scholarships are offered in all major disciplines including Medicine, Engineering, Business Studies, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, etc.

All Sri Lankan students, having the minimum qualification required to take admission in undergraduate and postgraduate studies, are eligible for these scholarships. A high school diploma or equivalent is required for admission in BS programmes.

For MS programmes, students should have a four-year undergraduate degree or Bachelor's and Master's degree (16 years of education). Similarly for PhD studies, students should have a Master's or MPhil degree (18 years of education).