Independence Day celebrated at NPC

Islamabad : To commemorate the Independence Day, a cake cutting event was organised in the hall full of flags and green and white balloons at the National Press Club.

Organised by Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) and the Women Journalists Association of Pakistan in collaboration with National Press Club, the event was participated by a large number of journalists.

The event was kept simple with no music in the respect of Muharam ul Haram.

Vice-president of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists Myra Imran said that 14th August 1947 was a day full of the blood of martyrs. She said Muslims had mapped out a separate homeland for their future generations, which is why we are breathing in the open air today.

She added we all have a responsibility to protect Pakistan and establish peace in Pakistan. She said this country belongs to all of us, we are all responsible for it. She said we must protect the freedom of our homeland with brotherhood, unity, and faith. She said young people in particular are the vanguard of this country. She added they have to prove by their behaviour that they are conscious citizens of a serious and dignified nation.

President National Press Club Shakeel Anjum appreciated the effort of women journalists and said that media represent the whole society therefore it is the responsibility of media to inform and educate people.

Climate Change activist Hania Imran urged the participants to highlight climate issues to save Pakistan. She asked every individual to play his or her role and requested media to take lead in this movement.

Addressing the function, Convener Women Journalists Association of Pakistan, Fauzia Rana said that on 14th August, we emerged on the world map as a free nation.

Executive Director SSDO, Syed Kausar Abbas said that 14th August is a very important day for us because our elders had made unparalleled sacrifices in the cause of this freedom.