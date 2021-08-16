Civil society’s role in afforestation underscored

Islamabad : Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday highlighted the role of the civil society organisations in boosting the country’s forest cover and climate-resilience through enhanced contribution towards the government’s pursuit of sustainable management of forests on national and sub-national levels.

“When forests are managed sustainably, they can grow healthy, productive can be resilient and renewable ecosystems, which can thrive while at the same time providing essential goods and services to people worldwide,” he told a tree plantation event organised here in upscale locality in collaboration with a civil society organisation.

PM’s aide Malik Amin said the significance of forests could not to be underestimated or exaggerated.

“We rely on forests for our survival right from the air we breathe to the wood we use. Besides being backbone of natural ecosystems and habitats for animals and source of livelihoods for humans, forests also offer watershed protection, prevent soil erosion, fight environmental degradation, air pollution, improve human health and address devastating fallouts of global climate crisis,” he said.

Malik Amin said it was imperative that all forces and segments of the civil society play their part in increasing the country’s forest cover to make Pakistan clean, green and climate-resilient.

He also urged the civil society organisations, particularly educational institutions, to join the incumbent government’s largest-ever afforestation initiative Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) launched under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for clean and green Pakistan.

"There are so far many success stories, which have emerged as a result of the implementation of TBTTP. For instance, the afforestation programme has help raise Pakistan’s importance and drawn global appreciation for it as a serious and committed country in fighting the adverse impacts of climate change on human society and the natural ecosystems," he said.