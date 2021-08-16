‘NHA striving to construct eco-friendly roads’

Islamabad: On Independence Day Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha has called for advancing afforestation campaign across the country to achieve the noble cause of Clean and Green Pakistan.

NHA is striving for the construction of eco-friendly road network in the country for providing a pleasant atmosphere to the travellers, the Chairman, while talking on the occasion of planting saplings along N-5, near NHA’s maintenance unit Rawalpindi.

Chairman NHA Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha said, National Highway Authority has chalked out a comprehensive plan for planting saplings along national highways and motorways network in the country. NHA is also obtaining the cooperation of the civil society to this effect.