RWMC completes cleanliness work

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials on the routes of the 7th Muharram procession besides finalising all the arrangements for the Ashura procession.

According to a statement issued here Sunday, Manager Operation Muhammad Husnain said the cleanliness operation was carried out at Transformer Chowk, Sadiqabad to Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain.

The cleanliness of route areas from transformer chowk including Kuri road, Chah Sultan, glass factory road, Zafar ul Haq Road, Iqbal road, committee chowk, college road and adjacent areas have been completed, he added.

He further said the RWMC had finalized all the arrangements under a special cleanliness programme prepared for Muharram and Ashura day while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled.

Under the special cleanliness programme, all Imambargahs, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also being emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that four relief camps had been set up at Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk and Pul Shah Nazar Deewan for carrying out the cleanliness work on a regular basis till the conclusion of Ashura’s day processions.

Husnain said two control rooms had also been set up at Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices that would look after the entire operation.

The Operation manager urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains.