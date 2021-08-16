‘Fool-proof security finalised for 7th & 10th Muharram processions’

Rawalpindi : All available resources were being utilised to ensure security of the mourners while elaborate security arrangements were finalised to provide tight security cover to the Majalis and Muharram processions of 7th and 10th Muharram to be organised in Rawalpindi district.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, as many as 6,000 to 9,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure security of 1,925 established Majalis and 447 traditional or licensed processions including five main mourning processions for which the deployment would be ensured through security order. “As many as 9,000 cops would be deployed on Ashura to ensure security of the mourners,” he added. Two companies of Army and Rangers each would also be available for 7th and 10th Muharram security, he informed.

In view of the terrorism threat, special security arrangements were finalized for Muharram ul Harram in Rawalpindi district as it is a sensitive area, he said adding, three-layer security cover would be provided particularly to the main Muharram processions with special arrangements ensuring rooftop duty, deployment of Quick Response Force (QRF) and arranging evacuation roads to give rapid response in case of any emergency.

Fool-proof security arrangements had been finalised for five main processions of A plus category which have regional participation of the mourners including Sain Sadiq from Sadiqabad area, Imam Bargah Ashiq Hussain, 10th Muharram procession which starts from Satellite Town and culminates at Imambargah Qadeemi, Tench Bhatta Muharram procession, Ashiq Hussain, Raja Bazar procession and Chur Chowk, 11th Muharram procession which starts from Naseerabad and culminates at Westridge.

Nearly 2,000 cops to be deployed for security of Sain Sadiq Muharram procession which starts from Sadiqabad and after passing through Transformer Chowk, Murree Road culminates at Imambargah Qadeemi.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) has finalised all the arrangements for 7th Muharram-ul-Harram under a comprehensive traffic plan formulated on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal to ensure the security of the mourners.

According to a CTP spokesman, as many as 200 traffic officials including three DSPs, nine Inspectors, 124 Traffic Wardens and 64 Traffic Assistant would be on special duty on 7th Muharram.

He informed that 7th Muharram procession would start from Sadiqabad after Maghrib prayer and after passing through various city roads would culminate at Imam Bargah Qadeemi in the morning.

He informed that there would be a complete ban on parking of any vehicle or pushcart on the route of the procession.

The CTP had finalized a traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram under which nearly 1,191 traffic officials including nine DSPs, 72 Inspectors, 820 Traffic Wardens and 290 Traffic Assistants were performing duties on city roads to control the traffic flow during Muharram.

Special arrangements were finalised for the 7th and 10th Muharram processions.

He said traffic Police Officers and Wardens had also been directed to take action against rules violators.

Fork lifters would also move with Muharram processions, he informed.

He said the CTO had directed the wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the routes of the processions besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, he added.

He informed that Traffic Police officials would be deployed along with district police personnel to ensure the security of the mourners.

Strict disciplinary action on the directives of the CTO would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.

He informed that traffic load would be diverted to alternate routes during mourning processions.

A control room had been set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation while motorists who seek help and assistance can use CTP helpline 051-9272616.