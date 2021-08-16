Anti-encroachment operation on Margalla Hills continues

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration with the support of the Islamabad Police carried out a major operation against illegally constructed infrastructure on Margalla Hills.

During the operation which has been in progress for the last three days, a number of constructions in Gokina and Talhar areas were demolished while arresting some locals who attempted to put resistance.

CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed who is also Islamabad Chief Commissioner had directed for taking full-fledged action against land mafia. “We have demolished dozens of illegally constructed infrastructure including rooms and boundary walls in Gokina and Talhar areas,” an official of CDA who also monitored the operation said.

The official said that it was very difficult to move heavy machinery in hilly areas but still the operation was conducted successfully. “We also talked to locals and they assured their complete cooperation against land mafia,” he said.

The sources said that the operation was planned on receiving of reports about illegal construction activity on some plain green areas in Gokina and Talhar villages.

In an operation, the CDA anti-encroachment teams foiled an attempt to occupy a piece of land in rural area of Tarlai while razing a number of huts.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat who was also present on the occasion, held talks with local people to muster their support during the operation.