Twin cities log 2 more deaths, 572 new cases

Rawalpindi : As many as 572 new patients were reported positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while the virus claimed another two lives from the region taking the death toll to 1,890.

The situation is much alarming as the average positivity rate of COVID-19 from the twin cities has been around 10 to 12 per cent for the last two weeks or so. In the Rawalpindi district, the positivity ratio has jumped to over 14.51 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Sunday that a total of 944 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the district in the last 24 hours of which 137 were reported positive for the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 123,333 on Sunday. After another COVID-19 death from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll became 1,059 while another 128 patients belonging to the district were tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 29,550 of which 26362 patients had recovered.

The number of active cases from the district was recorded as 2,029 on Sunday of which a total of 124 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 2,005 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 831 while 444 new patients were reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT that took the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital to 93,783.

To date, a total of 87,039 patients from ICT have recovered from coronavirus illness while the number of active cases of COVID-19 belonging to the federal capital has been recorded as 5,913 on Sunday.