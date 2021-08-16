Malaysian PM

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia’s embattled leader will offer his resignation to the king on Monday, a minister said, potentially spelling an end to his 17-month-old government and plunging the country into fresh turmoil.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has faced mounting pressure to step aside after losing his parliamentary majority, and over his administration’s handling of a worsening coronavirus outbreak. He made a last-ditch attempt to cling to power Friday by urging opposition MPs to support him in exchange for institutional reforms -- but his offer was rejected.