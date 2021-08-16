Poland hits back at Israel

Warsaw: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday rejected accusations of anti-Semitism from Israel over a new law that will restrict claims on properties seized in the aftermath of World War II.

Morawiecki said Israel’s decision to withdraw its charge d’affaires to Warsaw on Saturday was "baseless and irresponsible" and accused the government there of playing "party interests". "No one who knows the truth about the Holocaust and Poland’s suffering during World War II can accept this way of conducting politics," he said in a Facebook post.