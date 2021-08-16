Wicket-keepers specialised camp begins today

LAHORE: The National High Performance Centre will host a Wicketkeepers Specialised Camp from Monday (today).

A total of 12 promising wicketkeepers from all across the country will take part in the four-day long camp who were part of the domestic season last year.

The wicketkeepers who are on national duty or playing in the KPL will be invited in due course ahead of the domestic season.

NHPC’s fielding and wicketkeeping coach Atiq-uz-Zaman will supervise the camp which is aimed at identifying back-up wicketkeepers.

During the course of the camp, the wicketkeepers will engage in fitness, skill-work and batting drills.

The following wicketkeepers will take part in the camp: Abdullah Butt (Southern Punjab), Aftab Alam (KP), Afzaal Manzoor (Central Punjab), Ali Shan (Central Punjab), Hidayatullah (Balochistan), Maqbool Ahmed (Southern Punjab), Saifullah Bangash (Sindh), Shawaiz Irfan (Central Punjab), Shehryar Rizvi (Sindh), Umair Masood (Northern), Waqar Hussain (Southern Punjab) and Zubair Shinwari (KP).