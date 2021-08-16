Arshad needs improvement, says coach

KARACHI: The country’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has done wonders during the last one and a half years.

Besides a stunning 86.29 metre throw during the 2019 South Asian Games and 86.38 metre effort in an international event in Iran in April this year, the Mian Channu-born WAPDA’s athlete qualified for the finals of the Tokyo Olympics and eventually finished fifth.

He has many major goals for next year. But is he ready for more pressing targets in future or does he need improvement?

His coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari feels that Arshad needs a lot of improvement. “There is much room for improvement yet,” Bukhari told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“If you see, it’s just the start for Arshad as far as producing results at major events is concerned. He made his Olympics debut, faced issues in the finals which he never faced before, so we will work on these problems now,” Bukhari said.

“I know where he faltered. There is further need of improvement in his run-up, speed and even delivery. We will work harder on his fitness as well. I tell you that he still had the smartest delivery among the pack which reached the finals of the Tokyo Olympics. Even Neeraj Chopra’s coach appreciated Arshad’s fine delivery. But we will try our best to bring further improvement in that zone also as there is always room for improvement,” he said.

“We will also make him mentally stronger,” Bukhari was quick to add.

Arshad came to the limelight with a bronze in the 2016 South Asian Games in India. He then took bronze the same year in Vietnam in the Asian Junior Championship, clinched silver in the 2017 Islamic Games in Baku and got bronze in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia — this was after decades that a Pakistan athlete won a medal at that level.

He claimed gold with a stunning throw of 86.29 metre during the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal, thus qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

He grabbed a gold medal with his career-best throw in an international meet in Iran last April.

“You learn from your experiences. You cannot say that he did not deliver in Tokyo. He did his best and I am confident we will bring more improvement in his performances,” Bukhari said.

Arshad has now to compete in the World Championship, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games next year.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has offered every assistance to him. “Yes, the Board has told me that the government would support us whenever we want to start a camp for Arshad. It’s an encouraging sign and we are looking forward towards better preparation for the future events,” Bukhari said.

The World Championship, to be hosted by the US in Oregon from July 15-24, 2022, will be a real test of nerves for Arshad as the star athlete will have to prove he has learnt from the Tokyo Olympics’ failure.

In the Oregan event the qualification stage of men’s javelin throw will be held on July 21, and the finals will be conducted on July 23.

It will be followed by the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 and Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 10-25.

“These are big challenges and InshaAllah we will make much better preparations and return victorious from these events,” Bukhari said.

Arshad said in an interview with ‘The News’ recently that he had learnt from his failure at Tokyo Games and would take the sport now more professionally.