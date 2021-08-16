Seales bags five as Pakistan dismissed for 203

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Jayden Seales became the youngest West Indies bowler to claim five wickets in a Test innings as Pakistan were bowled out for 203 on the fourth day of the first Test on Sunday.

West Indies will need 168 to take victory in the first of a two-match series at Sabina Park.

Seales, 19, finished with 5-55 as Pakistan lost their last five second innings wickets on Sunday for the addition of just 43 runs to their overnight total.

Pakistan resumed their second innings at 160 for five on Sunday with skipper Babar Azam at 54 and Faheem Ashraf (12) at the other end.

On Saturday, Babar replicated the caution and determination of his opposite number Kraigg Brathwaite of a day earlier.

He limited his usually fluent strokeplay to the barest minimum in nearly four hours at the crease.

Ashraf was equally watchful but the West Indies have only themselves to blame for him still being at the crease as Jermaine Blackwood floored a straightforward chance at third slip off the medium-pace of Kyle Mayers shortly after the left-hander arrived at the crease.

He had come to the middle following the demise of Mohammad Rizwan at 121 for five at the start of an extended final session after a heavy mid-afternoon shower interrupted play.

Azam and Rizwan had put on 56 for the fifth wicket but when the wicketkeeper-batsman fell to Jason Holder for 30, Pakistan were in danger of capitulating before the close of play.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had gotten them off to the good start on the third day by taking the last two West Indies first innings wickets to dismiss the home side for 253.

However that satisfaction was immediately tainted by Kemar Roach, who left the visitors in more than a little discomfort with a wicket in each of his two spells before lunch.

Once again showing the value of his experience and accuracy, the Barbadian trapped Imran Butt leg-before without scoring.

After an increasingly promising 55-run stand between the other opener, Abid Ali, and former captain Azhar Ali, Roach produced a sharp off-cutter to Azhar which clipped the right-hander’s leg-stump as he shuffled too far across the crease.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 217 all out (Fawad Alam 56)

West Indies 1st Innings 253 all out

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Imran Butt lbw b Roach 0

Abid Ali c Holder b Seales 34

Azhar Ali b Roach 23

Babar Azam c Holder b Mayers 55

Fawad Alam c †Da Silva b Seales 0

Rizwan c †Da Silva b Holder 30

Faheem Ashraf c †Da Silva b Roach 20

Yasir Shah c †Da Silva b Seales 4

Hasan Ali c Roach b Seales 28

Shaheen Shah Afridi lbw b Seales 0

Mohammad Abbas not out 1

Extras (b 4, lb 2, nb 2) 8

TOTAL (83.4 overs, all out) 203

Fall: 1-1 (Imran Butt, 2.5 ov), 2-56 (Azhar Ali, 21.2 ov), 3-65 (Abid Ali, 25.1 ov), 4-65 (Fawad Alam, 25.4 ov), 5-121 (Mohammad Rizwan, 45.5 ov), 6-168 (Faheem Ashraf, 74.1 ov), 7-170 (Babar Azam, 76.2 ov), 8-180 (Yasir Shah, 79.6 ov), 9-192 (Shaheen Shah Afridi, 81.2 ov), 10-203 (Hasan Ali, 83.4 ov)

Bowling: Kemar Roach 19-8-30-3, Jayden Seales 15.4-3-55-5, Kyle Mayers 15-5-33-1, Jason Holder 18-6-36-1, Jomel Warrican 7-2-28-0, Roston Chase 6-2-12-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 3-1-3-0

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (WI)