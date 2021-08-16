Hamood, Hummera elected Punjab baseball president, secretary general

LAHORE: Hamood Lakhvi and Hummera Mughal were elected unopposed President and Secretary General of Punjab Baseball Association here on Sunday.

An Elective General Council Meeting of Punjab Baseball Association was held under the Chairmanship of Fakhar Ali Shah. The meeting was attended by the representatives of the affiliated Divisions of Punjab.

The House elected an unopposed Executive Committee for the next four years. The body comprises Hamood, Vice President Fakhar, Hummera and Treasurer Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed.

Vice Presidents: Jamil Kamran, Husnain Raza, Dr Shaheen Gulraiz, Shabar Raza.

Members at Large: Musaddiq Hanif, Zafar Hussain Waraich, Bilal Mustafa, Zohra Naseem Shah.