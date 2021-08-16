Pujara and Rahane hold firm against England

LONDON: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane denied England a fresh breakthrough in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday after they batted through the afternoon session.

Even so India, at 105-3 in their second innings, led by just 78 runs come tea on the fourth day. They were far from out of trouble after Mark Wood had removed both openers before Sam Curran captured the prize wicket of captain Virat Kohli to leave India 56-3 at lunch.

Both Pujara and Rahane have been struggling for runs and this was reflected in their slow scoring rates on Sunday.

Pujara was 29 not out off 148 balls and Rahane unbeaten on 24 off 74, with the pair having taken 29 overs to add 50 runs.

The problem for India, with a session and a day left in the game, was to make sure they made enough runs to set England a challenging total and so avoid falling 1-0 behind in this five-Test series.

Simply batting time might not be enough if the fourth-wicket duo both fell cheaply, even though India had more attacking batsmen to come in Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

Score Board

England won toss

India 1st Innings 364 all out (KL Rahul 129)

England 1st Innings 391 all out (J Root 180)

India 2nd Innings

KL Rahul c ÜButtler b Wood 5

Rohit Sharma c Ali b Wood 21

Cheteshwar Pujara not out 29

Virat Kohli c ÜButtler b Curran 20

Ajinkya Rahane not out 24

Extras (lb 5, nb 1) 6

TOTAL (53 overs, 3 wickets) 105

Yet to bat: Rishabh Pant Ü, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Fall: 1-18 (KL Rahul, 9.2 ov), 2-27 (Rohit Sharma, 11.6 ov), 3-55 (Virat Kohli, 23.1 ov)

Bowling: James Anderson 13-5-16-0, Ollie Robinson 10-6-20-0, Mark Wood 13-3-33-2, Sam Curran 10-1-19-1, Moeen Ali 7-1-12-0

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth (ENG)