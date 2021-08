Cairo: US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday for talks on the situation in the Palestinian territories, Libya and Afghanistan, the president’s office said.

The talks in Cairo covered "a number of regional issues of common interest especially tensions in the Middle East as well as Afghanistan, the Renaissance Dam (in Ethiopia) and the crisis in Libya", Egypt’s western neighbour, it said in a statement, without giving details.