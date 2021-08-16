Japan braces for more rain

Kanzaki, Japan: Japan braced for further downpours on Sunday as rescuers sifted through flood and landslide damage after record rain that left at least six dead.

Residents returned to check on their mud-covered homes in the country’s southwest, where nearly two million people were urged to seek shelter on Saturday as dozens of rivers overflowed.

Showers eased in the hard-hit region on Sunday, with the weather agency downgrading alerts from the top level, but more rain was expected from the evening. "It is still possible that extreme, severe rain will continue in many areas across the nation," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at an emergency cabinet meeting.