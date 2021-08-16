Nigeria imposes curfew

Abuja: Nigerian authorities on Sunday imposed a curfew in parts of central Plateau state, a day after a suspected Christian militia attacked a convoy of 90 Muslims, killing at least 23.

Northwest and central Nigeria have for years struggled with violence between mainly Muslim nomadic herders and Christian farmers over control of resources, water and land.

Condemning the attack, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement that this was "not an agriculturalist-on-pastoralist confrontation -- but rather a direct, brazen and wickedly motivated attack."

On Saturday, "a group of attackers suspected to be Irigwe youths (predominantly Christian)... attacked a convoy of five buses with Muslim faithful," said police spokesman Ubah Ogaba.