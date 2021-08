Algiers: Algerian firefighters were still struggling Sunday to put out 19 blazes in the north of the country, where 90 people were killed in wildfires this week.

A statement from the emergency services said its teams were trying to extinguish 19 fires in 10 provinces.

It said six blazes were still raging in Bejaia, three in El Tarf and two in Tizi Ouzou, the worst-hit province where entire villages were destroyed.