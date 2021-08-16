Ben Platt, Jungle and more offer up new music

DOT ALLISON — HEART-SHAPED SCARS

Some will always identity Scottish singer-songwriter Dot Allison with One Dove, the electronic music outfit that launched her career and whose trippy, rave-influenced 1993 album Morning Dove White remains a classic of the genre.

But her actions in the last 20 years point to a different artist, one unafraid of experimentation and enticed by left-field collaborations. Allison has worked with artists as diverse as Paul Weller, Pete Doherty, acid house producer Radioactive Man and Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine.

Heart-Shaped Scars, her first album in nearly a decade, is another exquisite left turn — a sparse and moody folk opus full of intimate lyrics and hushed vocals. Recorded in her hometown of Edinburgh, Allison recruited Mercury Prize-nominee Hannah Peel to add strings to four songs, courtesy of a quintet of Scottish folk musicians.

Heart-Shaped Scars suggests that in her previous work, Allison may have spread herself too thin. In concentrating all her efforts on creating a uniform sound, she has created something very special indeed. 8/10 (Review by Alex Green)

DEVENDRA BANHART AND NOAH GEORGESON — REFUGE

Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson could hardly have picked a more apt name for their new album, which is a collection of ambient, meditative instrumental songs. The pair, who are friends and have collaborated on musical projects together for more than a decade, have created an album that has been billed as “a haven for a suddenly terrified world”.

Refuge kicks off with a succession of soothing tracks including Rise From Your Wave. However, as the minimalist album progresses, the music

begins to take a slightly eerie turn, culminating with Horn In Deep Night.

The album is a product of lockdown in Los Angeles and the two men had to record the music separately and weave the tracks together remotely. However there is no sign of the disconnected production process in this smooth and richly textured album. Refuge offers the perfect getaway for anyone looking to escape the busyness of their daily life. 7/10 (Review by Tom Horton)

BEN PLATT — REVERIE

Ben Platt may be best known for his extensive career in musical theatre, especially his title role in the award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, or for his film credits, such as Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect, but he continues to carve out a distinctive space for himself in the music industry with his second studio album.

His technical abilities as a singer are undeniable and in Reverie he shows off his impressive vocal range with falsetto tones and belting notes, perhaps not surprising for a Tony, Emmy and Grammy award winner, a rare feat for a 27-year-old.

The album would not go amiss in accompanying a musical, with emotive lyrics and an enticing variation in musical style. Dance With You provides the album with the synth-infused dance track for the late-night scene.

While Carefully and Dark Times cut through to the emotional core, necessary for those epiphany moments in act two, as they begin with stripped-back vocals and piano accompaniment building to an orchestral crescendo.

The pop single Imagine, which has already received critical praise, offers the powerful but tender last note for the show’s grand finale. It is evident Platt is a storyteller, and Reverie is a very exciting journey he takes you on. 8/10 (Review by Naomi Clarke)

JUNGLE — LOVING IN STEREO

Jungle fans are sure to enjoy Loving In Stereo, the third studio album by the London-based group, which shows the band’s desire to experiment with more genre variations while still keeping their distinct tropical, funk-pop sound.

Both earlier albums, the eponymous Jungle in 2014 and For Ever following in 2018, treated us to a fresh and delicious vibe, combining electronic, funk, soul and pop.

LIS gives us more of the same (by no means a bad thing), in tracks such as Keep Moving, Truth, both of which were released as singles beforehand,

and What D’you Know About

Me? which wasn’t — but still slaps.

But there are also some definite direction changes — some better than others — that change the reaction from: “Oh, this is Jungle,” to “Oh! This is Jungle?”

Examples include Romeo (ft. Bas.), featuring casual vocals from the American rapper over sunny beats and an ensemble backing which are reminiscent of animated four-piece Gorillaz, and Bonnie Hill, which hams up soul vocals and funky jazz-sax solos. Both are excellent.

However, where previous Jungle offerings have been more “sit-up, listen, and boogie down”, some may find LIS more of a “sit-back and listen while nodding your head in static appreciation”. 6/10 (Review by Michael Bedigan)

SUZIE UNGERLEIDER — MY NAME IS SUZIE UNGERLEIDER

Suzie Ungerleider undertakes a new chapter with her sweet and sincere album My Name Is Suzie Ungerleider. This is the first album released by Ungerleider since she left behind her stage name Oh Susanna after recognising the racist connotations and minstrelsy associations of the Stephen Foster song from which the name was originally taken.

The alternative country singer said: “So here I am, leaving behind the trappings of a persona that gave me the courage to climb up on stage and reveal what is in my heart.

“It once protected me, but I need to take it off so I can be all of who I am.”

For her tenth studio album, she provides a wistful sound with emotive guitar work and controlled, yet powerful, vocals throughout.

She opens with Mount Royal, which pairs delicate fingerstyle guitar and sincere lyrics to offer a nostalgic reflection of her teenage years in Montreal, Canada. Many tracks explore personal and reflective stories of trauma and love and so have a melancholic and fragile undertone, as seen with Disappear and Baby Blues.

While Sweet Little Sparrow carries a more joyful beat, assisted through the addition of a tambourine, as it touches on a child’s wonderment and a parent trying to keep up. However, the dulcet tones wear a little thin after 10 tracks but the lyrical value will carry you through. 7/10 (Review by Naomi Clarke).