Brighton ‘have sights set on top-10 finish this season’

LONDON: Alexis Mac Allister stressed Brighton are targeting a top-10 finish in the Premier League this season after his late goal saw them

secure a 2-1 victory at Burnley in the opening match of their campaign.

The Seagulls came from behind to triumph at Turf Moor as Neal Maupay cancelled out James Tarkowski’s early opener in the 73rd minute and substitute Mac Allister then slotted in five minutes later, having been brought on just after the equaliser.

Argentinian midfielder Mac Allister said on Brighton’s official website: “It’s great to start with three points. But as a team there is more to come. Our goal this season is to try to finish in the top 10 and that’s what we are working towards.”

A notable impact was made by all three substitutes Brighton boss Graham Potter sent on during Saturday’s game, the other two being Adam Lallana, introduced at half-time, and Jakub Moder, who teed up Maupay’s leveller moments after coming on.

Mac Allister added: “We spoke about making an impact as a sub before the game. The coach knows he’s got good players on the bench as well and it’s difficult to pick an 11, but as he always says we have to be prepared to come in and score or help the team.

“Every player wants to play every game and every minute. But we have fantastic players and it’s hard, but I work every day and I try to be prepared because I know that I can come on and help the team.”

Tarkowski gave Burnley the lead via a second-minute header that was allowed to stand after a VAR check, with Brighton protests that the defender had fouled Maupay before connecting with the ball proving in vain.

Maupay said: “It was 100 per cent a foul. But it’s part of the game, and the reaction was really good from me and the team and maybe in the next game a decision will go for us. I thought we played great in the second half. It was a big three points for us.”