Terms and conditions

This refers to the editorial ‘Power tariff hike’ (August 12). The news that our government will further increase the electricity tariff is definitely worrisome because utility bills along with rising food prices are making it extremely difficult for ordinary people to meet their expenses. But it is not fair to blame the IMF or the World Bank for this. They haven’t pulled these conditions out of their sleeves all of a sudden. Our government must have agreed with these terms before signing the relief packages with them.

Structural and institutional reforms, whether in the power sector or in any other sector, require political will and sagacity. They also require a carefully devised action plan and a set of policies that are to be followed by a relentless campaign to implement them. For example, the IMF and World Bank haven’t twisted anybody’s arms to keep a federal cabinet of 50 plus members which is unheard of even in the world’s richest countries.

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur