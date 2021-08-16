Iran’s daily Covid deaths top 600 in new high

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday reported over 600 daily Covid deaths for the first time, ahead of tightened curbs to contain the spread of the virus.

The country also registered 36,736 new infections in 24 hours, taking the total since the pandemic started to 4,425,821, the health ministry said. The latest 620 deaths raised the total number of fatalities to 97,828, it added.

Health authorities acknowledge the official figures underestimate the country’s real toll. Iran is struggling to contain a “fifth wave” of the virus driven by the Delta variant.