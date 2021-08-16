Lebanon fuel tank explosion kills 20, overwhelms hospitals

BEIRUT: At least 20 people were killed and nearly 80 others injured when a fuel tank exploded in northern Lebanon on Sunday, burning crowds clamouring for gasoline in the crisis-hit country.

The tragedy overwhelmed medical facilities heaping new misery on a nation already beset by an economic crisis and severe fuel shortages that have crippled hospitals and caused long power cuts.

“Our teams have transported 20 dead bodies... from the fuel tanker explosion” to hospitals, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter. It added that 79 other people were injured in the blast that took place in the village of Al-Tleil, in the remote northern region of Akkar, one of Lebanon´s poorest regions near the border with Syria.

The military said a fuel tank that “had been confiscated by the army to distribute to citizens” much needed supplies exploded just before 2:00 am (2300 GMT). It said soldiers were among the wounded.

The army began raiding gas stations on Saturday to curb hoarding by suppliers after the central bank chief announced this week he would scrap fuel subsidies.

The official National News Agency said the blast followed scuffles between “residents that gathered around the container to fill up gasoline” overnight. Hospitals in Akkar and in the northern port city of Tripoli said they had to turn away many of the injured because they were ill-equipped to treat severe burns.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan instructed hospitals across the country to admit the injured “without reluctance”.

Fuel shortages have left many with just two hours of electricity a day, while several hospitals have recently warned they may have to close due to power outages.

Lebanon´s President Michel Aoun called for an investigation into the circumstances that led to the blast.