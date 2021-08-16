Most Scots back keeping Universal Credit boost

EDINBURGH: Nearly two-thirds of Scots back keeping the £20-per-week Universal Credit uplift in place at least until the economy improves, a poll has suggested.

Some 35 per cent of people surveyed by YouGov supported keeping the cash in place until the financial situation created by the pandemic “is more stable” while 28 per cent said it should be made permanent.

The UK government increased Universal Credit by £1,040 per year at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, but plans to cut the payment in September.

Figures suggest the uplift supports almost half a million people in Scotland, said Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS), which commissioned the polling.

The charity said its previous research showed cutting the £20 per week would reduce the value of the benefit in real terms below what it was

worth when it was first introduced in 2013, despite the cost of living rising.

CAS social justice spokeswoman Nina Ballantyne said: “Increasing Universal Credit by £20 per week at the start of the pandemic was an absolute lifeline for people and a recognition that payments were too low. Cutting it would push hundreds of thousands of people into crisis.

“A clear majority of people support keeping the increase until at least we have recovered from the pandemic – and with furlough winding down in the autumn and a real risk of job losses, that recovery will not be overnight. There’s still time to cancel this cut and ensure people get the support they need.”

Some 1,007 adults were surveyed online between May 20 and 25, with the figures weighted and representative of all Scottish adults. Some 10 per cent of respondents said the uplift should end sooner than September, 11 per cent said it should end in September and 16 per cent answered “don’t know”.