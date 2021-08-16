East Midlands Railway workers stage strike

LONDON: A strike by workers on East Midlands Railway in separate disputes over contracts and safety was said to be solidly supported on Sunday.

Senior conductors and train managers in the Rail, Maritime and Transport union walked out for 24 hours, with further industrial action planned.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members are standing firm again today on East Midlands Railway in the two ongoing disputes.”

The company said its contingency arrangements meant it was able to run a significant proportion of services.

One of the issues is staffing levels for new Class 360 trains, which run between Corby, Northamptonshire, and London St Pancras.