Turkey to work with Pakistan for Afghan stability, says Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkey will work with Pakistan to help stabilise Afghanistan and prevent a new flood of refugees, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

“Turkey is facing a growing migratory wave of Afghans transiting through Iran,” he said, alongside President Arif Alvi. “We will continue efforts to enable the return of stability in the region, beginning with Afghanistan,” Erdogan said.

“To do that, we have to pursue and strengthen our cooperation with Pakistan. We are determined to mobilise all the means at our disposal to succeed,” the Turkish leader said.

President Alvi was in Istanbul for the launch of a naval vessel built by Turkey for Pakistan. Turkey has several hundred soldiers deployed in Afghanistan and has offered to take charge of security at Kabul’s international airport after the US completes its military withdrawal by the end of August, provided financial and logistical support are forthcoming.

Erdogan has also proposed to meet the Taliban leader for talks. The arrival of Afghan migrants on Turkey’s eastern border has become a hot political topic in Ankara, with the opposition pressing the government to take strong measures to stop the influx.

The government has responded by stepping up construction of a border wall with Iran in recent days. “With this wall, we will totally stop the arrivals,” Erdogan said Sunday.

Alvi said the people and the government of Pakistan would continue to stand by Turkey to achieve the shared goals of peace and prosperity. He said Pakistan and Turkey were faced by common challenges and threats and both the countries had deepened security cooperation.

He said the collaboration for construction of Milgem Class Corvettes would not only enhance the capability of Pakistan Navy, but it was great moment to further cement the bilateral ties.