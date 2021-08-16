Kashmiris mark Indian independence day as ‘black day’

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed India’s independence day as a “black day” on Sunday in protest of India’s continuing occupation of their homeland and the BJP government’s actions in the territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the day was marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after a call given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and the Hurriyat forum, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and supported by almost all Hurriyat leaders and organisations.

The shutdown in IIOJK was part of Ashra-e-Muzahamat — 10 Days of Resistance — which the APHC had called to observe from August 5 to August 15.

Kashmiris across the world also held anti-India demonstrations to draw the world’s attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied valley. The entire IIOJK, particularly Srinagar, looked like a military garrison as occupation authorities had deployed troops and police personnel in every corner of the disputed territory to prevent anti-India demonstrations.

The occupation authorities also ordered all government employees to attend the Indian independence day functions.

Mammoth anti-India rallies on both sides of the LoC were the hallmark of the day with particular reference to its August 5, 2019 action of altering the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day was marked with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) — including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimber, Rawalakot, Bagh, Palandri, Neelam valley, Jhelum valley, Haveli and other towns and villages.

People from diverse segments of civil society — including social, political and public representatives attended the rallies.

In Mirpur, protesters marched through major city streets and unanimously called for deciding about the destiny of the Kashmiri

people through free and fair plebiscite under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

They warned India of giving befitting response, shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan, if it dared to launch any aggression against Pakistan or AJK.

The rally called upon the international community especially the United Nations to immediately move for restoring the special status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state.

Meanwhile, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said India had no right to celebrate independence day as its hands were stained with blood of thousands of Kashmiris fighting for their freedom for the last several decades.

In a statement, Gandapur said Kashmiris expressed their deep commitment with Pakistan by celebrating Independence Day on August 14.

He also paid tribute to Kashmiris for waving Pakistani flag in IIOJK despite deployment of 800,000 Indian army personnel.