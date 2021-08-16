Imran to launch first phase of unified curriculum today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the first phase of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) for students of kindergarten to five across the country today (Monday), in what is being packaged as a way to end the disparity in education.

The uniform curriculum has been developed by National Curriculum Council, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country.

The Single National Curriculum is being developed and released in three phases. In the first phase, the plan for grades Pre-1 to 5 — academic year 2021-22 — will be implemented, whereas in the second and third phases, grades 6 to 8 (2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (2023-24) will follow the new curriculum.

The development of SNC is driven by key considerations such as teachings of the Holy Quran and Seerat-e-Nabwi, Pakistan’s constitutional framework, national policies with their aspirations and standards, alignment with sustainable development goals, the Quaid and Iqbal’s vision, a focus on values, respect for diversity in cultures and religions, and the development of 21st century skills including analytical, critical, and creative thinking, according to state media.

The process for developing the SNC entailed both a comparative review with curricula from other countries and consensus building within Pakistan following a consultative process. As the first step, multiple comparative studies were conducted to align an SNC draft with international standards.

These standards were taken from curricula followed in Singapore, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Indonesia and findings incorporated in the SNC draft. A consultative process with stakeholders, including representation from the public sector, private sector, madrassas and the cantonment and garrison boards across Pakistan was being followed.

Provincial and area workshops were subsequently held in all federating units. Finally, a national conference was held in Islamabad where consensus on the final draft of the curriculum was secured.

Under SNC, English will be taught as a language with a focus on skills. In Islamiat, new themes of “Muamilaat” and “Islam Aur Daur E Hazir Ke Taqazay” have been added. Experts from all factions of Ittehad Tanzimat Ul Madaris Pakistan were part of consultation.

To ensure intra-faith harmony, the SNC focuses on what is common between schools of thought and avoids promoting religious differences. The practical aspects of Seerah as the blessed life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) have a special focus in the SNC, particularly in terms of how they apply to the lives of our young generation.

These include taking care of the planet, water conservation, the rights of the elderly, citizenship, respect for religious and cultural diversity and values of honesty and hard work.

For students of other faiths, a separate curriculum with the title religious education has been developed. Five major religions are represented, with individual curricula for each, including Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Baha’i and Kalash. Social Studies has been developed to encourage patriotism, global citizenship, human rights and peace.