Literary, cultural organisations hail presidential awards for artistes, writers

PESHAWAR: The literary and cultural organizations have hailed the conferring of the most coveted President’s civil awards - Pride of Performance - on the noted artistes, musicians, and folk singers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here on Sunday.

The awards and commendation shields would be given away to the prominent personalities in recognition of their selfless services in their respective fields on 23rd March next year during a ceremony to be held in Islamabad.

The recipients of the Pride of Performance award announced on Saturday by Dr Alvi, President of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa included octogenarian TV actor Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, veteran folk singer Qamro Jan Bibi, instrumentalist Ejaz Sarhadi, folk artistes Shakila Naz and Shaukat Mahmood.

The list of awardees also included Karachi-based Pashto fiction writer Tahir Afridi who died of coronavirus two months ago.

Several literary and cultural organizations have appreciated the conferring of the most prestigious awards on literati and musicians belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The organisations asked the KP government to implement its cultural policy in true letter and spirit towards ameliorating the miserable condition of the local writers and artistes.

Rashid Khan, president of Hunari Tolana said that recognition of the contributions of the literati and musicians was praiseworthy and a commendable job.

Prof Abaseen Yousafzai, noted writer, told this scribe that all the recipients of the President’s award were well-deserving, especially the veteran TV actor Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, folk artiste Qamro Jan Bibi and fiction master Tahir Afridi (late).

He added that poets, writers and artistes were always being looked upon as the cultural ambassadors of the country and should be encouraged and helped at all costs.