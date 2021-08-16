Weather turns pleasant after light shower

PESHAWAR: Weather turned pleasant in the provincial capital as the city received light showers in the wee hours of Sunday.

The weather pundits have predicted more rain for today (Monday) in different parts of the province. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bannu received the highest amount of rain, 60 millimeter, during the last 24 hours followed by Risalpur with 42, Kakul 08, Peshawar and Takhtbhai 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Upper Dir, Balakot, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan 01 millimeter shower.

Different cities of Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also received rain. The Met office forecast cloudy weather in the country. However, windstorm-rain is expected in upper/ central parts of Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir, KP and Gilgit-Baltistan today (Monday).