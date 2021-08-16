2 doctors sacked for death of woman

PESHAWAR: Two lady doctors of the Bannu Women and Children Hospital were sacked over the recent death of a woman patient and her baby at the facility during maternity.

The order was issued by Aasiya Khan, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Medical Teaching Institution, Bannu.

The services of Additional Director Hospital Amanullah were returned to the Health Department as his negligence was proved as well.

A woman resident of Bannu was taken to

Bannu Women and Children’s Hospital for delivery on August 8 where she died allegedly due to untimely treatment.

Consequent to the decision of the Board of Governors, in its emergency meeting held on August 13, upon the report of inquiry committee, the BMC dean, was directed to terminate the services of Dr Zakkia Khan, head of department and associate professor, and Dr Momoona Azam, assistant professor, MTI and W&CTH, due to their negligence which had led to the death of woman patient Mst. Zafrana Bibi and her second baby on the operation theatre table in the hospital on August 8.