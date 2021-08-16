New Balakot City project: Earthquake affectees seek early allotment of plots

MANSEHRA: The surviving families of the 2005 earthquake on Sunday rejected the government’s offer to accept payments for their plots of land at New Balakot City housing project.

“We want the allotment of our plots at the New Balakot City in accordance with the apex court’s ruling and would never accept money,” Tahir Khan, the president of the association, told a meeting attended largely by the affected families in Balakot.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former senator Lt-Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Awan also attended the meeting on the request of the movement.

Tahir Khan said Gen Pervez Musharraf had laid the foundation stone of the Rs13 billion New Balakot Housing project in 2007, which could not be completed after a passage of 15 years.

“We want an early allotment of our plots or else we will be left with no other option but to launch street agitation against the government,” he said.

Muhammad Maroof, an office-bearer of the association of Red Zone dwellers, said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its verdict on January 9, 2019 had asked both the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to develop New Balakot City in one and a half year period and allot plots to the families.

Speaking on the occasion, ex-Senator Abdul Qayyum Awan said that he would take up the issue of the early allotment of plots with the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority.