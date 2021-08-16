Four die, two injured in traffic accidents

Four people lost their lives and two others were injured in various road accidents in parts of the city on Sunday.

A man died and his son was injured in a traffic accident within the limits of the Pirabad police station. The deceased man was identified as 40-year-old Irfan, son of Asghar, and his son as Muzammil.

The casualties were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

In another accident, a teenage boy died after a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the boy was identified as 15-year-old Ayaz, son of Ayub.

Separately, another motorcyclist died and his companion was injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Defence Phase VIII within the Gizri police’s jurisdiction.

The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased man was identified as 36-year-old Arshad Hussain while the injured as Arif, 38. Police said the vehicle escaped the scene after hitting the motorcycle. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

In another accident, a young man, who is yet to be identified, died after a vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Karimabad flyover within the limits of the Gulberg police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.