Mason killed, three wounded in firing incidents

A mason who hailed from Larkana was shot dead in Karachi on Sunday in an apparent act of target killing. Meanwhile, three other persons were wounded in firing incidents.

A 40-year-old man, Riaz Ali Chandio, son of Ishaq Chandio, was shot dead in a firing incident in a housing society within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the victim was shot while he was sitting at a teashop. They added that unidentified motorcyclists shot him dead and fled.

The deceased man hailed from Larkana and was a mason by profession. Police suspect that the man was killed over a personal enmity. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. In a separate incident, Rahim Khan, 55, son of Ameer Khan, was shot and wounded at a house located in the Mominabad area of Orangi Town. Police said the incident took place over a personal enmity and investigations were under way.

Two people were wounded in a firing incident that took place in Liaquatabad’s FC area within the limits of the Sharifabad police station.

Police said the casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The injured were identified as 35-year-old Muzammil, son of Fayyaz, and 27-year-old Daniyal, son of Tahir. Police said the actual motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.