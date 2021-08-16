Terrorists again seek to destroy peace of Karachi, says Ghani

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that terrorists are once more seeking to destroy the peace of Karachi, but the people and the government will again collectively strive to foil their nefarious designs.

The minister stated this on Sunday while talking to the media after attending the funeral prayers in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony of the people who had lost their lives in the Baldia Town bombing the previous night.

Ghani said that special directives had been issued by the government to conduct a top-level investigation into the terrorist attack, adding that God willing, those behind the massive tragedy would soon be brought to justice.

He said that soon after the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had issued directives to the relevant law enforcement and security agencies to conduct a top-level probe into the tragedy. He added that the people injured in the attack would be provided with the utmost medical attention for their swift recovery.

He also said that the terrorists had chosen to conduct their cowardly strike at such a time when the entire nation was celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day, and by doing so they had proven once more that they were traitors and not at all loyal to the country.

Replying to a question, the minister said that the provincial government and all the relevant security and law enforcement agencies had adopted a comprehensive plan to maintain peace and avoid any terrorist attack in the coming important days of Muharram in the province.

He said that revised directives had also been issued to the relevant agencies the previous day to prevent any such incident during the days of Ashura.

Ghani also met the members of the bereaved families and reassured them that the provincial government would do its best to swiftly bring to justice the culprits behind the attack.

He also prayed for the souls of the departed. He was accompanied on the occasion by Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio, the CM’s special assistants Iqbal Sandh and Abdullah Murad, MPA Saleem Baloch, District Malir Deputy Commissioner Jan Mohammad Baloch and others.