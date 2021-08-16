Police clueless in grenade attack case as death toll hits 13

A day after unidentified assailants attacked a mini-truck in Karachi’s Mawach Goth area, the law enforcement agencies are still clueless in the case as they have failed to make any headway.

The death toll reached 13 after a six-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday. Moreover, despite the passage of a day, no case has been registered.

Fahad Khan, who was under treatment at the National Institute of Child Health after being provided first aid at the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours.

Currently, seven injured people are still admitted in the hospital, while the condition of one of them is said to be critical, as the doctors are trying to save all of them.

Fahad Khan is not the only victim from his family. On Saturday night, his siblings — 13-year-old Sufiyan Khan and 11-year-old Hammad Khan — and their mother Saleema Bibi, 50, had lost their lives.

On the one hand the number of deaths seems to be increasing with the passage of time, while on the other, the law enforcement agencies have failed to make any progress in their investigation.

They have even fail to decide if the attack was connected to terrorism by a separatist or militant group or if the grenade was hurled at the truck due to personal enmity.

Although no group has claimed responsibility of the attack so far, police sources and the families of the victims suspect the involvement of a Sindhi separatist group.

Police have not even been able to confirm how many assailants were involved in attacking the vehicle that was carrying some 25 passengers. They have acquired CCTV camera footage of different routes from where the truck had passed but have been unable to get footage of the blast.

“We’re trying to get more footage to help us trace or identify the motorbike attackers who threw the hand grenade on the mini-truck,” a senior police officer explained. “We’ll also ask the survivors to help us trace or identify the suspects with the help of the CCTV camera footage.”

Police have detained the mini-truck’s driver and Bilal, who had booked the mini-truck, to question them. They are also looking for the bride’s brother Kashif to record his statement, while they will also record the statement of a close relative of the victims who was travelling with them.

They have inspected the route from Baldia Town’s Pareshan Chowk, where the victims had arrived for a post-wedding dinner, until the blast site. They have acquired CCTV camera footage of the routes but not of the blast.

“It’s been confirmed that it was a hand grenade attack but it’s yet to be ascertained how it actually happened, what was the motive and who was behind it,” said a frustrated police officer.

The attack occurred when the nation was celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. Strict security measures had been taken by the police and Rangers across Karachi, with increased patrolling and snap checking due to potential threats of terrorism.

The entire day passed peacefully with no untoward incident, but a major explosion was heard at around 9:30pm in the Mawach Goth area and its surroundings, alarming the law enforcement agencies and creating panic and fear in the locality.

The tragic incident occurred when a family that hailed from Swat and resided in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony was returning home from Baldia Town in a mini-truck, District West police chief SSP Fida Hussain Janwari had said on Saturday night.

Karachi police chief Additional IGP Imran Yaqoob Minhas had also confirmed the lobbing of a hand grenade in the attack. “Nothing can be said right now as to who was behind the attack because the investigations are in the preliminary stage.”

He had said that the attack might have been motivated by personal enmity or it could have been an act of terrorism, adding that the police were trying to get relevant information from the Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The victims of the bombing were said to be the family members of the Awami National Party’s former Sindh joint secretary Farman Ali Khan and the Jamaat-e-Islami’s former Dawood Chowrangi union committee chairman Mairaj Khan. Khan’s wife and a daughter were said to be among the deceased.