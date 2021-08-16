Japan’s ministers visit controversial shrine

Tokyo: Three Japanese cabinet ministers visited a shrine seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of Tokyo’s past militarism on Sunday, the anniversary of the nation’s World War II surrender.

It came after two other members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet, including the defence minister, visited Yasukuni Shrine on Friday, drawing angry reactions from China and South Korea.

The shrine in central Tokyo honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who have perished since the late 19th century.