More than 400 local players get UTR

KARACHI: More than 400 local tennis players have got themselves registered with ‘Universal Tennis Rating’ -- a global tennis player rating system followed by more than 200 countries.

Pakistan’s top player Aqeel Khan tops the rating with 12 UTR. Muzammil Murtaza and M Abid also have 12 UTR in singles category.

The first UTR event in Pakistan was held in Lahore on September 21 last year in which 10 players participated.

The UTR official in Pakistan is M Naseeb. He was the tournament director of the Lahore event.

Three UTR leagues were held in Islamabad Tennis Complex for five days, starting from September 19.

Around 30 players participated in each league and played 130 matches under the fast track format of UTR system.

Since then, UTR events have been regularly organised, especially in Islamabad, by Midcourt under a UTR license bought by Sports ETC founder Yasir Hassan.

These UTR events provide local players opportunities of obtaining tennis scholarships in reputable foreign universities and getting related jobs of coaches, officials in different countries.

Once a player gets registered their UTR starts and they are widely accepted all over the world. "Before our programme there was no universal rating of our players," said Zaira Ahmed Zaka while talking to ‘The News’.

Zaira is the founder of the Midcourt Tennis Initiative that was launched in 2019. Soon after that they joined hands with Sports ETC and received certification of ‘Universal Tennis Rating’ from USA.

“Our tournaments provide opportunities to local junior and senior players to generate their UTR ratings, which has online access worldwide,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that UTR rates all players on a single 16-point scale. All professional players in the world have UTRs.