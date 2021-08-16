Shaheen triple burst rocks West Indies’ victory bid

KINGSTON, Jamaica: A three-wicket opening burst by Shaheen Shah Afridi reduced the West Indies to 38 for three at lunch in pursuit of a victory target of 168 against Pakistan as eight wickets tumbled on the fourth morning of the first Test at Sabina Park on Sunday.

After Jayden Seales took the last three wickets of the tourists’ second innings to complete a first five-wicket haul in his young Test career, Shaheen ploughed through the first three of the home side’s top order.

Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood then counter-punched to take their team to 38 for three at the lunch interval.

Everything points to the afternoon session being the decisive period when the West Indies will be hoping they have enough depth in their batting to take them across the line.

Pakistan will want to believe the interval is enough time for Shaheen to re-energise and come charging in again immediately upon the resumption of play as the left-armer clearly poses the most potent threat to the Caribbean batsmen.

Pakistan were hoping the overnight pair of captain Babar Azam and Faheem Ashraf would have been able to continue their resistance deep into the session as they looked towards a minimum target of 200.

However, the ever-threatening Kemar Roach separated them with just eight runs added to the overnight 160 for five when Faheem edged a delivery for wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva to take a good catch low to his left. That was the trigger for the last five wickets to tumble for 35 runs and a final total of 203.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 217 all out (Fawad Alam 56)

West Indies 1st Innings 253 all out

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Imran Butt lbw b Roach 0

Abid Ali c Holder b Seales 34

Azhar Ali b Roach 23

Babar Azam c Holder b Mayers 55

Fawad Alam c ÜDa Silva b Seales 0

Rizwan c ÜDa Silva b Holder 30

Faheem Ashraf c ÜDa Silva b Roach 20

Yasir Shah c ÜDa Silva b Seales 4

Hasan Ali c Roach b Seales 28

Shaheen Shah Afridi lbw b Seales 0

Mohammad Abbas not out 1

Extras (b 4, lb 2, nb 2) 8

TOTAL (83.4 overs, all out) 203

Fall: 1-1 (Imran Butt, 2.5 ov), 2-56 (Azhar Ali, 21.2 ov), 3-65 (Abid Ali, 25.1 ov), 4-65 (Fawad Alam, 25.4 ov), 5-121 (Mohammad Rizwan, 45.5 ov), 6-168 (Faheem Ashraf, 74.1 ov), 7-170 (Babar Azam, 76.2 ov), 8-180 (Yasir Shah, 79.6 ov), 9-192 (Shaheen Shah Afridi, 81.2 ov), 10-203 (Hasan Ali, 83.4 ov)

Bowling: Kemar Roach 19-8-30-3, Jayden Seales 15.4-3-55-5, Kyle Mayers 15-5-33-1, Jason Holder 18-6-36-1, Jomel Warrican 7-2-28-0, Roston Chase 6-2-12-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 3-1-3-0

West Indies 2nd Innings

Kraigg Brathwaite c ÜMohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 2

Kieran Powell lbw b Shaheen Afridi 4

Nkrumah Bonner b Shaheen Afridi 5

Roston Chase not out 11

Jermaine Blackwood not out 10

Extras (b 1, lb 5) 6

TOTAL (13 overs, 3 wickets) 38

Yet to bat: Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva Ü, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Fall: 1-4 (Kieran Powell, 1.5 ov), 2-15 (Kraigg Brathwaite, 5.5 ov), 3-16 (Nkrumah Bonner, 7.3 ov)

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 5-3-8-0, Shaheen Shah Afridi 5-2-17-3, Hasan Ali 2-0-2-0, Faheem Ashraf 1-0-5-0

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (WI)