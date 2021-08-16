Inclusive society

This refers to the article ‘Women and the Taliban’ (Aug 12) by Samra Athar Kakakhel. The courage of the writer is laudable – since in Pakistan there are many groups who label those people who talk about the harsh and discriminatory practices of the Taliban against women as a friend of the western world. Unfortunately, a large number of people do not realise how the discriminatory treatment against women is damaging the perception of Muslims in the world. It was a pleasing sight to see women from the Muslim world participating in and winning medals at the recently held Tokyo Olympics. Those who are harsh against women should learn from the examples of the rest of Muslim countries where people are turning towards democratic systems, moderation and participation of women in different fields to create a healthy society.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego, USA