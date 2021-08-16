Misplaced priorities

This refers to the news reports ‘July car sales raced up 104pc by policy boost’ and ‘If people facing economic woes: How did record sales of bikes, cars take place?’ (August 12). There cannot be a better way than this to make a joke of the current situation where poverty levels are rising at an unprecedented pace. When an economist of the World Bank, who played a key role in privatisation, talk about a traffic jam of luxury cars in Moscow on a summer evening and about stores filled with luxury goods, Joseph Stiglitz, the winner of Nobel Prize in Economics in 2001, remarked that “in a country of per capita income of $4,730 (as it was in 1997), [the traffic jam of luxury cars] was a sign of sickness, not health. It is a clear sign of a society that concentrates its wealth among the few, rather than distributing it among the many”.

The same is the case of the present-day Pakistan. With the per capita GDP of less than $1300, a quarter of population below the poverty line, prices of essential food items and medicines beyond people’s reach, stagnant agriculture and industrial production with a few exceptions, widening fiscal and current account deficits, high debt, and rising unemployment, traffic jams on roads in cities and an increase in automobile sale do not indicate an increase in purchasing power of the people. It is a sign of sickness of the economy. The PM needs to change his team of economists. We need a PM who understands problems of the poor.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad