A plea to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) by a distraught K-Electric (KE) customer: There is no denying the fact that the performance of Karachi’s sole power utility, KE, has improved a lot since its years as Karachi Electric Supply Corporation (KESC). However, I recently found out that, unfortunately, it has also developed more advanced and technical ways to fleece its customers. On July 28, after standing in a queue for hours, I filed a complaint (Ticket no: 5003300056) at a KE customer care centre. Even though the application clearly mentioned the complainant’s name, the officer issued the ticket against a different name. I had raised two questions: why was I billed for 32 days in July? Why was my portion out of the eight portions in my residential complex issued a bill that was calculated under the average billing method in June? The country is not going through a war-like situation or a crisis affecting law and order; had that been the case, it would have provided a compelling argument for KE to bypass the usual metre reading process. Still, KE used the average billing method to calculate my bill for the month of June due to which the remaining units were added in the bill for July.

This move increased the bill and disturbed my monthly budget. This is not the first time that KE has treated me this way – similar billing errors have occurred at least twice in the last eight months (back in October and December 2020) – for no apparent reason. Also, the fact that KE charged me for 32 days instead of 30 days for July is a clear violation of Nepra’s terms for billing consumers, and the company has given no justification for this. To my surprise, KE has “completed” the supposed redressal of my complaint without any relief and explanation for their illegal activities. Nepra is requested to take action against KE.

Wasif Shakil

Karachi