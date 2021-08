The number of jobless people is steadily increasing in Balochistan. Without stable jobs, people find it difficult to survive in this country. Also, rising inflation has added more to the miseries of the unemployed who cannot even afford one meal per day. It is so disappointing to see that the authorities haven’t taken any step to create job opportunities in the province.

The federal and provincial governments are requested to find a solution to this problem.

Saima Imam Baksh

Turbat