PM working to make Pakistan welfare state: governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday inaugurated a huge wall painting of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and cut a cake in connection with the Independence Day celebrations at the Governor House.

Addressing the ceremony, the Sindh governor said that Pakistan is the result of the sacrifices of our forefathers under the great struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said they should follow the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline and shun our petty differences to make Pakistan a great nation. He said they should all play their individual and collective roles for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and bring it at par with the most-developed countries of the world.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard in the light of the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state," he added.

He also appreciated the work of Crescent Art Gallery for the wall painting of Quaid-i-Azam at the Governor's House, under their city wall paintings project.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the independence of the country was achieved through a lot of sacrifices, therefore, they have to protect it and develop Pakistan as one of the peaceful and best countries in the world.

He said while talking to the media just after offering Dua and laying a floral wreath at the Mazar of the Father of Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday morning.

Shah said that Pakistan was not achieved simply through lip-service, but it was the result of great struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers led by great leader Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “Therefore, we have to protect this country from all the threats and serve it with the best of our abilities to develop it as one of the most beautiful countries in the world,” he said.

The chief minister while paying a rich tribute to the father of nation said that Quaid-i-Azam was a great leader, a man of principles due to which he was able to carve out Pakistan against the odds. Murad urged the nation to unite to face the imminent threats from the eastern and western borders of the country.

Earlier, the chief minister, along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, performed a flag hoisting ceremony at the Mazar-e-Quaid and laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha.