I-Day celebrations

LAHORE: Information & Culture Punjab Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said celebrations on Independence Day reflect our everlasting love for Pakistan.

This day also reminds us of the great sacrifices of our forefathers and urges to renew commitment to make Pakistan, the world’s most prosperous and developed nation. Addressing an Independence Day function at the DGPR head office Saturday, he said all Pakistanis will have to work hard day and night for the country’s progress. DGPR Saman Rai and officials of the department were also present on the occasion. The cake-cutting ceremony was also held for 74th Independence Day of Pakistan and 77th foundation day of the DGPR. National anthem and ‘milli naghmas’ were also sung on this occasion.