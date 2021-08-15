Journalists demand arrest of attackers

SUKKUR: The journalists’ fraternity has demanded the arrest of a criminal, who had allegedly attacked on an injured journalist in Sanghar.

Reports said a landlord, Kamaluddin Shar, and his sons had attacked on the injured journalist, identified as Ghulam Qadir Shar in district Sanghar. They said the injured journalist was shifted to Hyderabad and later he was shifted to Karachi after his condition got critical. The journalists from Hyderabad, Sanghar, Sukkur, Khairpur and other parts of Sindh have demanded the arrest of the accused. The DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Irfan Baloch said the sons of the landlord have been arrested, over the charges of attacking a journalist for reporting about a local jirga that was conducted illegally.