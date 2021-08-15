Spectre of inflation

News Desk

The $ 3.5 tonne price on the Biden administration’s budget plan has sparked a new debate in Washington over the possible inflationary effects of increased public spending at a time when US consumer prices are rising quickly.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday budget decision It will form the basis of a crucial bill that will make major investments in education, housing and climate-related initiatives, expand Medicare and improve a child tax credit program, among other things.

The legislative blueprint contains a mechanism to reimburse the expenses with higher taxes on American businesses and wealthy Americans. It’s on the heels of a twofold $ 1 ton of infrastructure bill and quickly followed by the latest inflation report, which shows that prices were stable at a high of 13 years in July, despite a more moderate monthly increase and a significant decrease in profits for some of the most sensitive to pandemic sectors .

Rising inflation fears could jeopardize Joe Biden’s spending ambitions as the two bills go to the House of Representatives later this month. The House, which is controlled by the Democrats by a small margin, will return early in the summer recess to first consider the budget resolution and then weigh the infrastructure package. Both legislation must be passed by both chambers of Congress.

“Inflation has been part of the congressional debate for the first time in at least 25 years,” said Jason Furman, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

While the Infrastructure Bill approved the Senate with dual support — 19 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, voted for the legislation — Democrats decided to go it alone with the budget process, using a convention called reconciliation to reach the 60 votes. filibuster threshold in the senate. The budget resolution approved the upper house in a party vote on Wednesday, with all 50 Democrats voting in favor of the measure and 49 Republicans against.

“Inflation will continue to play an important role in the fiscal debate, which is starting to escalate as Democrats implement their spending plans before the mid-2022 term,” said Robert Kahn, director of global strategy and global macro at Eurasia Group, a consultant.

‘Progressive Democrats arguing for more spending will feel relieved if inflation can be near a peak. Republicans will continue to push back and note inflation is much higher than consumers are used to and link it to government policy. ”

Republicans, who are trying to regain control of the House and Senate during next year’s midterm elections, immediately seized the July year-on-year jump in inflation of 5.4 percent.

Republican lawmakers – including moderates such as Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney, who regularly vote with Democrats – cited the latest inflation figures to explain their opposition to Biden’s budget.

Members of Biden’s own party have also expressed concern, predicting the potential for civil war later in the year when Democrats begin a full-fledged budget bill.

Joe Virginia’s Democratic senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday it was “simply irresponsible to pursue spending that is more apt to respond to a major depression or recession – not an economy that is on the brink of collapse.” point of overheating “- a similar critique to the one he lobbied last week from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell over the US Federal Reserve’s ultra-accommodative policy.

Arizona Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema had previously warned about the scope of the budget bill and said earlier this month that she did not want a smaller price, although she would not stand in the way of the resolution framework.

Either Manchin or Cinema can keep the budget in the Senate, which controls the Democrats, with the smallest margin. The upper chamber is divided, 50-50, between Democrats and Republicans, and Vice President Kamala Harris can vote equally.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House also expressed dissatisfaction with the scope and scope of the budget bill, with several representatives including Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Jared Golden of Maine, who circulated a letter earlier this month saying they “concerned about the specific components” of the budget decision.

They write: ‘These details are crucial, especially given the combined threat of rising inflation, national debt and the trillions recently and appropriately allocated to the Covid-19 emergency.’

Biden strongly rejected these allegations and noted this week the sharp decline in price increases for ‘core’ inflation, which drives out volatile items such as food and energy, and for items such as used cars and other travel-related expenses, the previous increases of which have contributed significantly to this year’s inflation boom.

He also claimed that the investments included in the budget account would help to offset rising costs for necessities such as housing, food and health care, and reiterated an argument explained by economists this month at the Board of Economic Advisers and the Office of Management and Budget.

The position of the administration has enjoyed the support of many economists and investors on Wall Street, who generally hold the view that inflation jitters associated with the new spending account are exaggerated.

Market measurements of inflation expectations also reflect this outlook. The ten-year break-even rate, which is a popular example of future inflation and is derived from the prices of US inflation-protected government bonds, rose about 2.4%, peaking in May at close to 2.6%.

‘Most things in [the bill] should increase the capacity of the economy and is therefore not inflationary,” says Tiffany Wilding, a US economist at Pimco. “It is also possible that you may see targeted measures that create efficiencies that actually cause moderate inflation.”

Shawn Golhar, head of public policy research at Barclays, added that the plan’s time horizon of ten years also limits its immediate economic impact.

“People are picking up all these numbers as if they were happening in the first year,” he said. Yet he predicts greater tension as the budget bill erupts.

“This is a difficult moment,” Golhar said. “Everyone is trying to figure out what package you can put together and garner unanimous democratic support in the Senate and House.”