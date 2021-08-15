Dasu terror attack: Indian ministry remarks ‘absurd, bland’, says FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Saturday categorically rejected the ‘absurd remarks’ made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denying Indian involvement in the recent Dasu terrorist attack.

“Fully exposed, India typically resorts to sophistry, obfuscation and re-fabrication. Bland denials and regurgitation of a false narrative, however, will not change facts,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in response to the media queries here. Chaudhri said Pakistan had repeatedly presented irrefutable evidence of Indian active planning, promoting, aiding and abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Pakistan had presented a detailed dossier to the international community last year. Recently, it also presented evidence about India’s involvement in the Lahore attack. The most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan is Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav caught red-handed in March 2016, it was added. “We reiterate our call on India to abjure the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of policy. Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian machinations imperiling regional peace and security,” the spokesperson said. The spokesman categorically rejected as ‘irresponsible and misleading’ a statement by the Indian officials leveling false allegations against Pakistan in connection with an encounter in Kulgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

“It is ironic that without any corroboration, the Indian government has once again resorted to leveling serious allegations against Pakistan. This is yet another manifestation of the baseless propaganda and smear campaign against Pakistan that is characteristic of the Indian government and an amenable Indian media,” Chaudhri said.

He said it was a typical Indian strategy to shift blame, employ unfounded assertions against Pakistan as a smokescreen, and seek to undermine the indigenous struggle for self-determination of the people of IIOJ&K.

The spokesperson said the latest allegations further confirmed what Pakistan had consistently pointed out that the BJP government had staged ‘false flag’ operations to malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations for narrow political gains.