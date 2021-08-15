Justice M Ali Mazhar to take oath as SC judge on 16th

ISLAMABAD: Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Sindh High Court Judge will take oath as Judge of the Supreme Court next week.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed will administer him oath of office to Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar on Monday August 16.

With the elevation of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, the required strength of 17 judges of Supreme Court will be fulfilled. Earlier Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel took oath as judge of the Supreme Court after the Judicial Commission on July 26 recommended his elevation to the Supreme Court.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on July 28 recommended the elevation of junior judge of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar as a judge of the Supreme Court with the majority of 5:4.

Two seats were vacant in the Supreme Court after the retirement of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Manzoor Malik.